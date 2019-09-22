The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys is recognizing Victoria attorney Sandra McKenzie as one of 2019’s 10 Best Personal Injury Attorneys for Client Satisfaction in Texas.
“You just do the best you can,” McKenzie said. “I do the best I can to help my clients.”
From her office at 205 S. Main St., McKenzie said she likes to give her clients a personal touch.
“I like to get to know my clients,” McKenzie said. “I don’t have a high-volume practice.”
The American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys, a third-party attorney rating organization, annually publishes its list of the top 10 personal injury attorneys in each state.
Attorneys selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOPIA’s rigorous selection process, based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research and AIOPIA’s independent evaluation. AIOPIA’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the attorney selection process.
“One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves attorneys’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients,” according to a news release regarding McKenzie’s selection. “As clients should be an attorney’s top priority, AIOPIA places the utmost emphasis on selecting lawyers who have achieved significant success in the field of personal injury law without sacrificing the service and support they provide.”
