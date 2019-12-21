Brad Jarman doesn’t need to travel to Asia or the Amazon to see 40-pound reticulated pythons, venomous lizards and other scaly creatures. Their homes are the hand-built enclosures in Jarman’s rental warehouse at an industrial park across the street from Patti Welder Middle School.
From the warehouse, he owns and operates S.O.G. Plastics, which stands for Scales of Glory.
The facility is a recent venture for Jarman and his business partner, Shane Savoie. Prior to their move-in a few weeks ago, they’d been running their business building reptile enclosures from Jarman’s basement.
“The house was built on stilts, so the whole bottom story was basically garage,” Jarman said. “We outgrew that within months.”
Beyond having a place to store his pets, Jarman said the appeal of a warehouse was having the space to invest in a computer numerical control machine.
Using the machine, Jarman can code his specifications for pieces of the enclosures and have them quickly and accurately cut out of PVC.
“I got tired of making them by hand,” Jarman said. “I just couldn’t keep up with the volume of what I was getting and I needed.”
The machine’s precision allows him to send unassembled enclosures and therefore more easily ship them to customers as far away as New York and California.
Eric Trager, who owns Animal World and Snake Farm Zoo in New Braunfels, said Jarman’s access to the machine led him to commission several prototypes of customized reptile enclosures. If Trager likes Jarman’s work, he said, he’ll consider having S.O.G. help them rebuild their entire herpetarium, which consists of 186 enclosures.
Trager said the work is part of ongoing renovations at his accredited zoo. After renovating the reptile room, he plans to develop an additional 20 acres at the park.
Although Jarman and Savoie are excited for opportunities to earn big-name customers and expand their business, they said their primary focus is to provide top-quality cages.
“Neither one of us is relying on this job to pay our bills,” said Savoie, who works full-time as a truck driver. “Our primary goal is to provide a superior product at a reasonable price and get it to you in a timely manner.”
Savoie said his mission for the company is to decrease the barrier to entry for budding reptile enthusiasts.
Cuero-based Savoie, who met Jarman online while selling him a reptile, has accumulated about 50 reticulated pythons and boa constrictors and one monitor lizard in the 15 years since he bought his son a corn snake.
Savoie said it can be difficult to follow a similar path when enclosures for already-expensive reptiles can cost more than $500. Additionally, he said, wait times for enclosures can last several months.
“We want to get you a cage in three weeks and want you to pay 30-40% less,” Savoie said.
Jarman’s own interest in reptiles began as a child, when he’d go visit his father, a microbiology teacher at an Arizona community college, at work.
“He had a big lab and a lot of reptiles,” Jarman said. “I just loved going to work with him and playing with the reptiles, so he decided to get me a lizard. I was hooked ever since.”
He’s using his knowledge of snake genetics to achieve another goal: to breed the first neon orange reticulated python.
After growing up with reptiles, Jarman and his wife, Sierra, started getting reacquainted with the exotic pets scene after moving to Victoria about three years ago.
“Really right now, it’s a hobby and it’s something to keep me busy,” Jarman said. “But I think I can really do a lot and corner the market once I get business going.”
