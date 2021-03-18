The Victoria Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors announced their endorsement of the bond for the Victoria Independent School District on Wednesday in a press release.
The $156.8 million school bond will be on the ballot in the May 1 election.
“The Victoria Chamber of Commerce maintains that continuing the improvement of education and facilities is important for the citizens of this area,” said chamber President Jeff Lyon. “It enhances the VISD position and partnerships with the University of Houston-Victoria and Victoria College and continues to create strong economic viability and a dynamic quality of life for the Victoria and the surrounding region.”
Lyon said the chamber encourages the voting public to vote in favor of the bond.
Learn more about the bond at boftvictoria.com and on the Victoria Advocate’s website.
