The Victoria Chamber of Commerce announced Monday three finalists to be its next president and CEO.
Two live in Victoria and one works in Keene. The three finalists:
- Landis Adams, a U.S. Army veteran, is currently the Economic Development Director for the city of Keene, Texas. He previously served as the Economic Development Director for the Brazoria County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce in Freeport. Landis has led Platinum Marketing for over 20 years. He has served as vice president of the Sweeny Chamber of Commerce, president of the Citizens Police Academy and vice president of the Freeport Lions Club.
- Jeff Lyon served as the vice president of marketing for the Victoria Economic Development Corp. until last month. Previously, he served as vice president/general manager for Cumulus Broadcasting in Abilene and for 21 years as president/ chief revenue officer of Townsquare Media in Victoria. Jeff has served as chairman of the Victoria Economic Development Corp., chairman of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and president of the Victoria Northside Rotary Club.
- Courtney Middleton-Sides currently serves as the senior director for Corporate and Foundation Relations at the University of Houston-Victoria. Previously, she served as the District Director for State Rep. Geanie Morrison and for eight years, as the executive director of Making the Grade (now the public education foundation for VISD). Courtney serves on the University of Houston System Public Art Committee and as vice president of the Victoria Fine Arts Association. She also served as vice president of the Lions Club.
The public is invited and encouraged to attend an open forum at 3:30 p.m. Friday in the UHV University North Multipurpose Room. Each candidate will present, and the public will then be invited to ask questions of the candidates. Evaluation forms will be provided for those who attend.
Jesse D. Pisors, chamber board chairman, made the announcement and encouraged people to contact him with any questions. Pisors also is the vice president for Advancement and External Relations at the University of Houston-Victoria.
This is a developing story. Look for full coverage in Tuesday's Victoria Advocate and at VictoriaAdvocate.com later today.
