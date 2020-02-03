The Victoria Chamber of Commerce has narrowed the search for its new leader down to three finalists.
The search for a new president and CEO began in October, when Randy Vivian left the position to go to work for the Texas Division of Emergency Management in Austin.
The three finalists are all from Texas, and two are local, Jesse Pisors, Victoria Chamber of Commerce board chair, said in a news release.
Pisors said Monday the names of the candidates will be released in advance of public forum set for Feb. 21. At the forum, he said, the public will have the opportunity to ask questions and fill out evaluation forms that will be used in the final decision making process.
The names are not yet being released because all three people are currently in high profile positions.
“Collectively speaking about the three finalists, they are all highly experienced professionals with a diverse portfolio of qualifications, including chamber management,” Pisors said. “We had a good pool to start with and really some difficult decisions to get it down to three.”
The chamber board had about 50 serious applicants for the position.
“We whittled that down to about a dozen in the first round and six in the second round,” Pisors said.
Following the public forum, Pisors said the final decision will likely be made in a meeting on Feb. 26. If all goes according to plan, Pisors hopes someone will be on the job as early as April 1.
“This is one of the most important decisions the chamber makes,” Pisors said. “It’s been 12 years since we’ve hired the president/CEO, and we really encourage anyone who’s interested in the chamber to attend the forum. We want people to fill out those evaluation forms.”
