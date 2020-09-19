The “honeymoon” after accepting the position as the new president/CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce was short-lived. Within 10 days of filling this position, the first wave of stay-at-home orders and essential business and workers interrupted the day-to-day business of our chamber of commerce.
In the midst of this disruption, the chamber had to scrap any future plans and current programs and become proactive for businesses in our community that would provide assistance in current information that included federal and state financial assistance as well informing the public which businesses were still open in the month of April. Any 100-day plan that was remotely in place was put aside as we cautiously vetted the myriad of information that was being fed to chambers of commerce throughout the state and nation. There was much to sort through, but with the cooperation of Victoria Economic Development Corporation, UHV Small Business Development Center, the City of Victoria and Victoria County, we quickly began sharing information frequently, if not on a daily basis. This collaborative effort by these organizations helped, in many cases, local businesses that were uncertain of what direction to take going forward as this pandemic worsened. Any person remotely connected with a business enterprise acknowledged we were all in uncharted waters.
Let’s fast forward to today. The business community now has a better awareness of what to expect. Following city/county mandates to orders from our governor, businesses in the Victoria area have performed with cooperation as the target continues to move daily. The overwhelming fact was that businesses needed to be open to survive and we needed to get as many people back to full-time work as soon as possible. It’s still a goal that has not been 100% achieved but the endeavors by all those concerned are being addressed on a daily basis.
As the Victoria Chamber of Commerce continues to catch its breath and make adjustments to program and public functions, it is still the intent to better the Victoria Chamber of Commerce going forward.
The chamber will strive to be more relevant to its current and future membership. Our goal will be to continue to improve relationships with VEDC, Victoria Convention and Visitors Bureau, Victoria Mainstreet and our local government agencies and elected officials. We want our chamber to be member-centric at all times.
With a transition in leadership in the chamber, it’s inevitable that change will occur across many platforms in the chamber. One of our priorities will be to increase the awareness of the chamber in the community and showcase the value of membership and business-to-business networking opportunities. The chamber is also looking to change its physical location and involve the chamber in the core of the business community. It will be a challenge, but overall public awareness must improve.
The Victoria Chamber of Commerce will continue to support state and local assets used to compete for industrial and corporate expansions/relocations that would generate job growth. Additionally, the chamber will continue its support of local businesses and the philosophy of “Live Here-Buy Here” as we emerge from this pandemic. The chamber will also re-establish its support in more retail development/expansion/retention in the community, be it homegrown or on a national retail level. Creating more purchasing power in our city and county will keep dollars here while supporting an increase in a sales tax base that could ultimately be lost to larger communities nearby.
The Victoria Chamber of Commerce wants to hear from its membership and of course, the chamber wants to grow its membership as we work to improve business and the quality of life in Victoria.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.