Christine Blain has been named the interim president for the Victoria Chamber of Commerce, according to a news release from the organization.
Blain joined the chamber in 2004 as director of special events and was named vice president in 2018.
She will fill the vacancy created by the departure of Randy Vivian and serve in that role until a permanent replacement is selected. The chamber’s board of directors is expected to begin search to fill the position.
