Fried chicken fans in Victoria have more than a few options in town.
Three restaurants — Church's Texas Chicken, KFC and Popeyes — are on a 2-mile stretch of U.S. 59 Business, and construction on a new Chick-fil-A is in between them. These fryers of fowl are not mom-and-pop places, but the people in the kitchen are connected to the Crossroads.
Some may prefer the red-and-white striped buckets of KFC, known for its secretive fried chicken recipe.
"You don't find fried chicken like it anywhere else," William Standefer, a manager at the lone KFC restaurant in Victoria said. "It is what's set us apart — the flavor to it, the way it's prepared."
Those who venture out onto Navarro Street may know of Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.
"When a customer walks into our Victoria location, they can see our crew having fun from our unique customized greetings when customers order, to the music playing in the restaurant," restaurant manager Perry Andersson said.
For those who prefer their chain's origin story to be rooted in Texas, there is Church's on East Rio Grande Street. George Garcia has worked for the restaurant for 20 years, and for him, getting to know the people who come in "on the regular" is his favorite part of the experience.
"You see customers all the time and build relationships with them," Garcia said.
Standefer, who's worked at KFC restaurants in Texas for over four years, said he appreciates his company's interest in creating a welcoming environment for employees and guests.
"I worked in the medical field prior to working food service. Essentially I'm still helping people, just in a different manner," Standefer said. "I want to make to make sure (customers) leave with a great meal and great experience."
Standefer admitted he stops by the other "chicken-and-bone" places every once in a while to see how they operate, but in his opinion, there is no outright chicken competition in Victoria.
"I always joke with people when they pull up in the drive-thru and have a box from Popeyes in their seat, 'You're hurting my heart,'" Standefer said.
Down the street, Garcia said the customers he has formed a friendship with in his two decades at Church's have liked the restaurant in part because they could satisfy their taste buds at a price lower than what the other fried chicken makers had to offer.
Then, rising inflation last year gave way to a price hike that some could not stomach.
"We've had a a lot of regulars not come anymore, and we wonder what happened to them," Garcia said.
The restaurant has faced inflationary woes as well. Prices for oil and bags of flour increased $10, Garcia said.
"Church's used to be the cheapest chicken among all the competitors, but with prices gong up, how can you compete with anybody? You have to match prices now," Garcia said. "KFC's actually a dollar more than us — that's it. We used to be $2-$3 cheaper."
The Chick-fil-A in the works on Rio Grande may actually benefit Church's, Garcia said, because the popular chain's presence could bring new people to Victoria's south side.
"Maybe they'll miss a turn and come our way," Garcia said.