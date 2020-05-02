Victoria County DWI Court receives award

The Texas Center for the Judiciary has presented the Victoria County DWI Court with its “Spotlight on Success award” for being the 2020 Outstanding DWI Court for the State of Texas.
The award was presented on March 5 at the Advanced DWI Court Conference held in Georgetown with Judge Dan Gilliam receiving the award on behalf of the DWI Court team.
The Victoria County DWI Court was recognized for sustaining the value that DWI Courts provide a service that improves the safety of our communities and the lives of its participants.
The Victoria County DWI Court is led by County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Dan Gilliam and County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Travis Ernst. Other members include Derly Chapa and Ruby Boone with the Victoria County Criminal District Attorney’s office, Terri Lynn Dornburg with Dornburg Law, Elma Saenz with Billy T. Cattan Recovery Outreach, Ashley Surber with Gulf Bend Center, Stacy Murray and Mary Allen with the 24th Judicial District Community Supervision and Correction Department, and Becky Wade, court coordinator for the county courts-at-law.
More information about DWI Courts can be found through the National Center for DWI Courts at dwicourts.org.
