Victoria County United Way will host Census Parties in rural communities in DeWitt, Lavaca, Goliad and Victoria counties during March and April.
Working with two of their partner agencies, The Golden Crescent Food Bank and Workforce Solutions of the Golden Crescent, these events will include food, kids’ activities, computer access and translation services.
A full list of event dates and locations can be found on unitedwayvictoria.org or on the Victoria County United Way Facebook.
Residents of the U.S. will begin receiving their invitations to complete the Census in mid-March. While the Census can be completed online, via smart phone, and by mail, many still feel apprehensive about going it alone. And as a nonprofit leader, the Victoria County United Way understands the importance of getting a complete count.
The census determines funding, representation, and services that many of our partner agencies rely on heavily. In areas where services are already in short supply, these are even more important.
“Rural areas are not immune from the ramifications of an undercount. The United Way is committed to doing our part to make sure people in the Crossroads Community not only understand this but have the resources to complete the survey itself, ” said Brooke Garcia, United Way executive director.
Census party dates and locations are March 16, 505 Texas Ave. in Shiner; March 19, St. Patrick’s Parish Hall, 13316 SH 185 in Bloomington; March 23, Workforce Solutions offices, 727 S. Promenade in Hallettsville; March 25, Workforce Solutions offices, 1137 N. Esplanade in Cuero; March 26 at Meyersville High School, 1897 Meyersville Road; March 30, Workforce Solutions office at 329 W. Franklin in Goliad; and April 9, Workforce Solutions office at 307 Crittenden Street in Yoakum. All events will be from 4-6 p.m.
Please contact Jill Blucher at 361-578-3561 ext#301 for more information.
