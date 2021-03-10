The February winter storm caused Crossroads and energy leaders to reschedule their visits with legislators in Austin, but both the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Texas Oil & Gas Association announced new dates.
“The importance of us attending is Victoria’s presence and (the legislators) hearing about issues that concern Victoria and our community,” Victoria Chamber of Commerce Vice President Christine Blain previously told the Advocate.
The Victoria Chamber of Commerce will visit Austin from April 7 and 8. Registration is still open and can be made by contacting the chamber at info@victoriachamber.org or 361-573-5277.
Texas Energy Day, hosted by the Texas Oil & Gas Association, is rescheduled to March 24. Sign up can be done at www.texasenergyday.com.
Speakers for the morning sessions will include Gov. Greg Abbott, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Railroad commissioner Wayne Christian, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality commissioner Emily Lindley, Vice Chairman of IHS Markit and Pulitzer Prize winner Daniel Yergin and Texas Sen. Jane Nelson.
