The Victoria Economic Development Corporation and city of Edna announced Tuesday a partnership to recruit and support businesses and industry.
The development corporation will serve as the economic development staff for the city as per the agreement, which runs through the end of 2024, according to a news release.
Formed in 1982, the development corporation is a private nonprofit serving Victoria, Victoria County, Edna and the surrounding area. It has four public sector funding partners and 78 private sector funding partners.
The development corporation aims to recruit new domestic and international businesses, create jobs, increase the tax base and expand business.
“This is a great day in the history of VEDC. We are thrilled to work with Edna. Our partnership makes the whole region more attractive. Edna joins our leadership on fulfilling our mission to expand opportunities in the region,” said Nancy Garner, corporation board chair.
