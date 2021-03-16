For the third consecutive year, Edward Jones financial advisor Kenny French Sr., of Victoria, was named to Barron’s magazine’s America’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors, according to a press release from his office.
Edward Jones is a financial services firm that offers financial planning to 7 million clients across the U.S. and Canada, according to the news release.
The top 1,200 list criteria is based on assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice, philanthropic work and more. The rating is not indicative of the financial advisor’s future performance.
“I’m proud of what this represents to our branch team, and that’s the trusted relationships we’ve built with our clients,” he said. “There’s nothing better than making a difference in someone’s life by helping them financially reach their goals.”
Neither Edward Jones nor any of its financial advisors pay a fee to Barron’s in exchange for the rating. The list appears in the March 15 edition of Barron’s magazine.
