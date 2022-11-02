The Victoria Fire Department is now hiring civilian cadets to earn their firefighter and EMT certifications while being employed full-time with the City of Victoria.
The civilian cadets will attend the Victoria Fire Department’s in-house VFD Fire Academy and receive hands-on training at no cost.
Cadets will earn the equivalent of a $40,000-per-year salary during the 20-week program, with opportunities to advance in the organization once the employee successfully graduates and meets minimum qualifications of open positions.
After completing the program, cadets will be certified as firefighters through the Texas Commission of Fire Protection and as EMTs through the Texas Department of State Health Services and the National EMT Registry.
To apply, visit victoriatx.gov and click on “Jobs.”
For more information about the program, visit victoriatx.gov/fire or contact City of Victoria Human Resources at 361-485-3500 or Capt. Dana Woodward at 361-485-3453.