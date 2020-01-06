Area organizations will have the chance to gain funds and exposure through an event at the Victoria Mall.
Monday, the mall announced the start of Color for a Cause, an event that will occur March 3.
“We want to bring people together in the mall to inspire shoppers, families and the community,” said Coles Doyle, marketing director for Hull Property Group, which owns the mall, in a news release. “Color for a Cause does just that by bringing awareness to local organizations and providing a fun opportunity to support all the great work they do here in the Victoria community.”
During the event, participating organizations will be provided a 6-foot mural and coloring supplies. Attendees will then have two hours to color the mural and shop on behalf of a cause.
Patrons who shop anywhere in the mall and show their receipt in the center court will earn a point for a participating cause.
The mall will donate $1 for each point earned. A $250 prize donation will be awarded to the organization with the most shopping points earned. Another $250 donation will go to the winning mural design determined by area guest judges.
Organizations can visit wecolorforacause.com to register to participate in this year’s event. The registration deadline for participating organizations is Jan. 29.
“We want to invite all local organizations to participate in this annual event,” Doyle said. “We hope to have many different causes represented.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.