Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy will talk at 5 p.m. Thursday about his first year in office.

To view live, tune in to the Victoria Advocate Facebook page. A recording also will be available at VictoriaAdvocate.com.

The interview will be conducted by Chris Cobler, Victoria Advocate editor and publisher. To submit your questions in advance, please email ccobler@vicad.com.

Chris Cobler is the editor and publisher of the Victoria Advocate. He may be reached at ccobler@vicad.com or 361-574-1271.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.