Victoria Mayor Rawley McCoy will talk at 5 p.m. Thursday about his first year in office.
To view live, tune in to the Victoria Advocate Facebook page. A recording also will be available at VictoriaAdvocate.com.
The interview will be conducted by Chris Cobler, Victoria Advocate editor and publisher. To submit your questions in advance, please email ccobler@vicad.com.
