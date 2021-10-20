Kavita Parekh, 25, is a Victoria native whose film “Two Tickets to Mars” will premier at the Austin Film Festival at 1 p.m. Friday and 9 p.m. Wednesday at the Rollins Theatre, 701 W. Riverside Drive in Austin.
A crew of about 25, including the post-production team, helped make the 17-minute movie, which explores the inner mania of a young woman, Asia, who sets out to ask for the ultimate commitment in pre-apocalyptic New York City. She wins two tickets to an exclusive colony on Mars, and she asks her former lover, Chester, to join her — to live with her forever on a different planet. Chester is nihilistic, believing life has no meaning, and confesses that he is happy to die on Earth. He has no intention of traveling to Mars with Asia.
“The film mostly takes place in his (Chester’s) apartment, and they talk it out,” Parekh said. “They explore existentialism and nihilism.”
Emily Sullivan, 26, a New York City actress who also works in social media marketing, plays Asia in the movie. With a background in theater, she was looking for more screen work, answered a call for actors and went through two rounds of auditions to secure the part. Sullivan said she was immediately drawn to Parekh’s writing.
“I loved the material, grappling with the horror and stress of suddenly having to deal with an existential crisis. She thinks she is going to die with the rest of the planet, and then she has to decide who to take to a foreign planet with her,” Sullivan said of the movie. “The stress and longing to be loved and trying to survive — she grapples with that throughout the movie.”
Sullivan also appreciated Parekh’s ability to put together a thoughtful and well-constructed script as well as a group of “brilliant” artists.
“She’s generous, kind and able to communicate her mission clearly,” Sullivan said. “The script is brilliantly written. It takes a certain kind of person to think about the end of the world, to grapple with that.”
Ranya Aloui, 24, the film’s cinematographer, met Parekh when the two of them were freshmen in the film and television program at New York University.
From the camera perspective, Aloui said her greatest challenge in making the film was trying to make one little New York apartment, the primary setting for the movie, feel fresh and different while tracking the emotional progress in the film.
“Kavita is very trusting as a director. She really puts the utmost trust in people she is working with and makes them want to put their best foot forward,” Aloui said. “She has the strong ability to act in accordance with her special vision, and trusting the director to guide you and your visual interpretation in the right way is super important.”
Aloui said she could present Parekh with five good frames that would work in the film, and Parekh could always emotionally select the one that ended up being just perfect.
“She treats you like you were the best at your job, and she gets the best out of people who want to do a good job for her,” Aloui said. “It’s friendly and fun on set. She creates a welcoming environment.”
Born and reared in Victoria, Parekh is the daughter of Dr. Meena Parekh, a pediatrician, and Pradip Parekh, an engineer. She lived in Woodway with her parents and two older sisters who now are married with families in Houston and Florida.
Parekh attended a number of elementary schools in Victoria, but Dudley Elementary was her favorite. She became involved in theater in the fifth grade when she played one of the lead roles in Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” at her school.
She then attended Howell Middle School and transferred to Cade Middle School in the eighth grade. She graduated from West High School in 2015. During high school, she assisted an instructor who directed a school play and attended a month-long summer filmmaking workshop at New York University.
Like her parents, Parekh was good at math, so she considered pursuing a degree in aerospace engineering at the University of Texas at Austin. However, she ultimately made the decision to attend New York University where she earned her degree in film and television production. She made “Two Tickets to Mars” during her senior year production class at NYU.
“I love all that goes into filmmaking — the opportunity to continue learning your whole life, have new experiences and not work in the same place,” she said. “I’m interested in so many things, so here’s one field where I can continue to learn about all the things that interest me, and do research for different stories I can tell.”
Parekh credits her “amazing” teachers at Dudley Elementary with her ability to think outside the box, and, ultimately, pursue writing and a degree in film and television. Furthermore, she hopes the Victoria school district continues to encourage and promote the arts as well as the teachers who care to create that spark in their students.
“Education is really important to me, and when administration supports passionate teachers, lives really are changed,” she said. “I couldn’t celebrate a first success without at least thanking these teachers.”
Two months into the pandemic lockdown, Parekh moved with a couple of her friends from New York City to Portland, Ore. They did not feel comfortable staying where they were.
Currently, she is a freelance filmmaker. She started a production company with her friends, and they recently produced an educational mental health series for a Houston-based company, Healthy Gamer. In the spring, she intends to move back to NYC to dive deeper into filmmaking. In the past, she has held script supervisor roles on movie sets, so she intends to pursue that again while freelancing. Her five-year goal is to make another short film, and her long-term goal is to direct feature films.
“Seeing ideas that have been in my head for so long come to life, working with actors, making characters close to you come to life, and going beyond that with the actors taking it to their own place is very rewarding,” Parekh said. “Writing is a lonely process, so getting out of the writing zone to collaborate in an artistic space is like nothing else. Bringing a group of people together to tell a story and make art is super rewarding.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.