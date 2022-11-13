The Victoria Police Department is hosting its third annual Target toy drive to provide gifts for Region 3’s Early Childhood Intervention program and Toys for Tots.
Residents can drop off new, unwrapped toys 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 18 at Target, 7608 N. Navarro St. Educational and sensory toys for children ages 0-3 are especially needed.
Region 3’s Early Childhood Intervention (ECI) program has served children in the Victoria community for 40 years. ECI serves families with children who have developmental delays or disabilities from birth to 36 months. ECI provides family support along with resources to improve children’s development.
For more information about the toy drive, contact the Victoria Police Department Community Engagement Unit at 361-485-3808.
For more information about Victoria Police Department events and programs, visit victoriatx.gov/police.