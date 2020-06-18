A global movement made its way to Victoria after black squares dominated social media feeds for anyone with a smartphone.
#BlackOutTuesday took over social media June 9, but the movement has proven to be more than a single-day fad. In response to the hashtag, originally started by professionals in the music industry to pause work and memorialize George Floyd, many people have begun to show their support in a different way – by promoting the businesses and work of African Americans in communities across the country.
The movement made its way to Victoria when several residents began to circulate lists of the city’s black-owned businesses.
“We’ve been oppressed for more than 400 years; we need that recognition,” said Londyn Bellard, a 2015 Victoria West High School graduate who attends UT San Antonio and dreams of owning her own grocery store.
Bellard, who made one of the lists, said she wanted to help spread the movement to her hometown because it is not immune to racism that has led to police killings of black people in Minneapolis, Louisville, Atlanta and other larger U.S. cities.
Marc Lewis, who owns Unique Trends Clothing & Accessories at 2310 N. Navarro St., said he didn’t know of many black-owned businesses in Victoria but the trend might inspire more to open.
“I’m hoping that it’ll motivate more black people to take a step to open up,” he said. “A lot of people have dreams, but sometimes they’re scared to make them happen.”
Because she is half Latina and half black, Bellard said, she represents two cultural backgrounds. However, she said it’s especially important to uplift the black community because of bias against people with dark skin.
“I’ve caught myself saying that I wanted to be white because it would be so much easier,” she said. “You can get a loan, you can get a house.”
Bellard says she now embraces her dark skin and wants other people to see it. She said she and her family do their own part to support local black-owned businesses; her grandmother and boyfriend get their hair done at Styles by Pam, and her mom is longtime friends with Lola Smith, of Lola’s Fitness Studio.
London Spears, who owns a skin care line and is a licensed massage therapist, said she hoped the trend informed people that black-owned businesses don’t just make products or provide services catering to black people.
“It’s not about us trying to separate ourselves but most successful businesses that have been around (for a while) aren’t owned by a POC (person of color),” she said. “We just want to bring awareness to potential customers and clientele that our businesses are definitely not ‘low budget’ or a scam.”
Tamera Steele, who owns Sweet T’s Catering and Cakes, said that besides promotion of her own business, she liked the trend because it uplifted all black business owners, who often experience racism when trying to establish themselves.
Steele said her own experiences as a black business owner reinforced the need for everyone to support black-owned businesses.
I don’t have that accent where people can say, ‘Oh, she’s black,’” Steele said, but sometimes, when she walks into an in-person meeting, “You get that look. They’re surprised to see your color.”
Steele said that during conversations about how to fix racism and the systematic problems that lead to police brutality she often hears individuals question their ability to make change.
People can talk all day long,” she said, but added that supporting black-owned businesses financially is a good place to start.
