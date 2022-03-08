After nearly six years in business, Frances Marie’s Restaurant & Cantina permanently closed Monday.
The costs of operating the restaurant and finding staff became too much, owner Dr. John McNeill said Tuesday.
“We were busy,” McNeill said. “But at the end of the day, when you’re that busy, and you have to keep raising your prices just to break even, it’s just not worth doing anymore.”
McNeill said that he had to raise prices twice in the past few months, with the latest being a 20% food price increase.
To keep from raising prices, he said he would have had to compromise on the quality of food the restaurant purchased, and he was unwilling to do so.
Difficulty finding staff also led to the decision, McNeill said.
“There were nights we had lines of people waiting to get in, but we couldn’t seat them because I didn’t have enough servers,” he said.
In January, Joe’s Pizza & Pasta owner Kim West also bemoaned the difficulty in finding wait staff for her restaurant.
McNeill, who owns the building Frances Marie’s was housed in, is considering all options for the restaurant, including but not limited to reopening at a future date, leasing the building or selling it altogether.
The decision to close was an emotional one, McNeill said.
“I really thank everybody for all their support and all their love,” he said. “I built that restaurant and opened it up in memory of my mother, who died just a few months before it opened. And so, that was an emotional decision. It was a tough decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.