Nicole Kinnison, Cara Hilbrich, Allie Atkinson, Kat Coleman, Laney Atkinson and Jackson Hilbrich double check their Black Friday shopping list while waiting in line outside of Target in Victoria on Thanksgiving Day.
Dressed in a specialty Black Friday shopping outfit, Zoey Bautista, 5, poses for a portrait while waiting in line with her mother and father at Target in Victoria on Thanksgiving Day. Zoey and her mother, Sammy, have a YouTube channel called "Zoey & Sammy" and were documenting their shopping adventures to add to their account.
Zoey Bautista, 5, runs to keep up with her mother, Sammy, while Black Friday shopping at Target in Victoria on Thanksgiving Day. Zoey and Sammy have a YouTube channel called "Zoey & Sammy" and were documenting their shopping adventures to add to their account.
Customers make their way inside Target for Black Friday shopping in Victoria on Thanksgiving Day. Target opened their doors at 5 P.M. and people had been lining up outside the store since 2:30 P.M.
Kendall Warner | kwarner@vicad.com
Victoria resident Jon-Mikal Cano said there’s always someone else who could use a TV.
For the past eight years, he’s stood outside Victoria’s Best Buy on Thanksgiving waiting for the doors to open.
“It’s a tradition,” Cano said.
But this year, he said, the feeling was different.
“The online shopping this year kind of ruined it a little bit,” Cano said.
Rather than showing up on Tuesday, like he has in the past, he got to the store at 9 a.m. Thursday morning and was still first in line.
Regina Janak has gone Black Friday shopping with her daughter, 22-year-old Taylor Janak, since her daughter was a toddler.
When they were pulling up to the store on Thursday afternoon, she said they we’re disappointed that the sun was still shining.
“The fun of it has kind of gone away with all the stores opening so early,” Regina Janak said. “The fun of it was when it opened up after midnight and during the night.”
Cano said this year was also a lot more mellow than he’s seen it in years past.
“A few years ago, we got the cops called on us,” Cano said “I have a lot of friends, so they would come and hang out with me ... so a lady called the cops, the cops came and told the lady they were going to take her out of line if she didn’t calm down. She got irate.”
Tracy Morgan, who was shopping at Target on Thursday evening, said in her five years of Black Friday shopping she’s seen people get physical while trying to get to certain items.
“I have seen people fight, like actually pull hair,” Morgan said.
As of Thursday evening, the Victoria Police Department said there had not been any fights or arrests due to Black Friday Shopping.
According to the NRF, the holiday weekend shopping has only just begun. About 115 million people are expected to do shopping, online and in-store, on Black Friday, compared to the 39.6 million people estimated to shop on Thanksgiving Day.
For those planning to brave the stores in the next few days, Hilbrich has advice:
“You’ve got to plan ahead,” Hilbrich said. “We don’t mess around. We like to keep everything right on hand – a lot of cutting and pasting. It’s all about the lists.”
Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.
