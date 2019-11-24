For more than 20 years, Victorians have headed south of the Guadalupe River to Family Table Restaurant to get their serving of soul you can eat with a spoon.
Now, Derick Ross is bringing soul food to north Victoria with Backwoods SoulFood Cafe.
“When we cater, people ask us for soul food,” Ross said. “There’s only one place here in Victoria you can get soul food from, and it’s all the way on the other side of town.”
The restaurant has been around as a food truck since 2015. Ross said regular stops over the years have been in Rockport and Port Lavaca. After success as a vendor at Bootfest this year, Ross said he decided to find a permanent spot for the restaurant in Victoria.
“We decided we’re tired of moving,” he said.
Ross said he plans to open the restaurant in December. Although a grand opening celebration was originally slated for last Wednesday, he said last-minute negotiations with his landlord at an original location led him to seek a new spot. He signed a contract for a property at 5309 N. Navarro St., near Jason’s Deli, on Thursday.
Backwoods SoulFood Cafe is one of three businesses he’ll operate at that location. Backwoods Party Rentals and Backwoods Communications will also share the lot but will be located toward the back of the property.
Ross said he plans to build an outdoor area and host live music at the venue.
The Backwoods name, which he’s recycled across his various business ventures, pays homage to his Southern roots, he said.
“I’m a very country boy,” Ross said. “I grew up roping.”
Because of that history, Ross said, people started calling him Backwood when he went to college in Arizona.
“I didn’t know I have a Texas accent, but in Arizona I did,” he said.
Ross’ background in the restaurant business goes back to his childhood, when he would assist his grandmother in the kitchen of her Goliad eatery, Littles Barbecue.
“We would always do market days in Goliad there with the barbecue,” Ross said. “That’s where I learned business.”
Out of college, Ross first went into business with Backwoods Communications. He then expanded into new territories with a variety of partners.
One of Ross’ favorite things about working in the restaurant business is the opportunity to continue his family’s cooking legacy.
Among his partners at the restaurant are his mother, Birdie Ross, and aunt, Barbara Ross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.