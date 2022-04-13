As Victoria school district prepares for the 2022-23 school year, online student registration will begin on May 2.
All students, current and new, who will attend a VISD school in the 2022-23 school year must register using the online system, including those entering prekindergarten.
Online registration is available in both English and Spanish.
In preparation for online student registration, all school offices must have an up-to-date, accurate email address, mailing address and primary phone number for each child so parents/guardians may receive all-important letters and announcements.
Beginning April 25, the district will email parents/guardians of students currently enrolled in the district a Snapcode letter. Parents with more than one child currently enrolled in the VISD should receive a unique Snapcode email for each current student.
Parents of students new to VISD in 2022-23 can also log on to the VISD online registration link beginning May 2 to register for 2022-23 by clicking on the “Online Student Registration” button on the VISD website homepage. No Snapcode is needed for new students.
Additional information about the online registration process is posted on the VISD website at visd.net; click the “Online Student Registration” button.
