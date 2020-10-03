Supplying stores with products from overseas is common in the U.S. But for many locally-owned stores, doing business with neighbors is a worthwhile decision.
Choosing to keep the entire supply chain Texan is a common value for locally-owned shops in the Crossroads. To be owned, designed, produced and sold in the Lone Star State is a draw customers and business owners keep coming back to. And because of the economic hardship in 2020, some business owners found themselves even more proactive about making their supply from here.
When pandemic-related closures began to sweep across the country, Cotton Belles Boutique temporarily closed just as many other retail stores did.
Store owner Ashley Henderson said the month and a half of being closed hit her store hard. After seeing what that did to her business, she and her in-store artisans who curate the selection began to focus more on American, Texas and Crossroads products — even more than before.
“That was an eye-opener for me,” Henderson said. “I want to support people down the road from me, right here at home.”
Henderson has traveled to markets coast to coast to select products for Cotton Belles Boutique. After taking a closer look at her store’s local focus, she realized much of her inventory was already from Texas — about 50%.
Reasons for having local or Texan products are common among many locally-owned businesses: a unique touch, products you can’t get anywhere else, keeping cash in the community, and supporting your neighbor through a challenging time like the pandemic.
For Henderson, she was an advocate of keeping products local before the pandemic, even using one Ganado artisan to outfit much of her wedding. Now, she plans to grow her percentage of inventory to at least include more American products.
Higher up the supply chain, Texas-based suppliers are sharing their passion with stores and customers.
Texas Standard is an Austin-based menswear provider for what vice president Byron Bradshaw termed the “Texas Gentleman.” Many of the company’s products are produced in El Paso and sold in stores across the state, like at Bethune & Son’s new location at 201 S. Main St., as well as in their online store.
Being authentic to Texas is something Bradshaw said is important. As a company with its home state in mind, one clothing line includes shirts named Crockett, Lavaca, Seguin and other figure points in history. Additionally, Bradshaw has seen the company’s four years expand outside the state, with many of the total sales shipping to customers worldwide “who recognize what a Texan is.”
“It’s probably best summed up in a quote that says ‘Texas is neither southern nor western, Texas is Texas,’” Bradshaw said. “We’re designing specifically for our neighbors.”
Working both sides of retail and supply is also happening in Victoria.
Sweet Chic Boutique, which is planning a temporary store in the Victoria Mall starting Nov. 20, utilized Victoria Coffee Roasters coffee as a way of remaining open and keeping revenue coming throughout the pandemic shutdowns.
The Hallettsville boutique sells clothing items as well as coffee and sweets. Similar stores without a food component were forced to close for a time during the pandemic, but with the food and drink sales, business is even stronger now.
“We are blessed,” said co-owner Janelle Bludau. “All of our coffee and dessert sales were crazy. That’s what held us through.”
