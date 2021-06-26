The relatively new group for Victoria's early-career community had just gotten off the ground when closures and quarantines began.
Now as summer 2021 is setting in, Victoria Young Professionals is ready to get folks involved in ways Victoria has not been able to before.
Since its inception in summer 2019, the group has hosted social events for young professionals from various industries to interact and get to know one another while supporting businesses and giving both longtime residents and newcomers as sense of identity.
At a Victoria Generals baseball game — one of the first social events since the pandemic — the organization's vice president Kyle Noack said it can fill in a gap for those starting their career.
"Victoria is not unique in needing strengths in networking," said Noack, who is the chief financial officer at KMH Wealth Management. "It's a breath of fresh air for the community to pass the torch on for those that are willing and able."
From generation to generation, it is important for the community to stay connected, he said. Because of this, University of Houston-Victoria President Bob Glenn wanted to facilitate the group's founding, but also stepped out of the way to allow its members to run the organization, Noack said.
Getting involved in Victoria is important, said the group's treasurer William Myers who moved to the area over two years ago. It's easy, he said, to meet lots of older people by getting involved with the nonprofits that do many great things.
"We're different than Austin or Houston or Dallas," he said. "You have to be intentional here."
Unlike those major metropolitans, he said it's harder to go out in a smaller city to meet other professionals who are in their 30s or late 20s.
Myers equated his experience with the group to his work as assistant vice president at Frost Bank in Victoria.
"For Frost to do well, we need our local businesses to do well and if you lose the next generation in this community, you lose the future of the economy," he said.
In the future, Noack said he hopes the group expands into giving back to the community through volunteering and adds more professional development for its members.
"Just come out — a lot of folks would be surprised that there's this thriving community in Victoria," he said.
Membership in Victoria Young Professionals has included people from academia, education, energy, finance, government, law, real estate and more. Dues for the group are $20, and registration can be made online at vtxyopro.com/join. The group is also on Facebook at www.facebook.com/victoriayopro.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.