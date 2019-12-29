Glen Robison has never fired an artillery shell before, but when he drove by the Alamo Fireworks stand on U.S. 87, he couldn’t resist the promise of a bright and fiery show of light.
“We’re going to have a big bang for this year because we’re excited to go into 2020,” he said.
After living in Victoria for almost a decade, Robison and his family will move to New Braunfels in the coming year.
“It’s been a good year, but we’re getting ready to move,” Robison said. “We’re looking forward to a fresh start somewhere else.”
He’s not the only one who plans to enter 2020 with a bang.
Cindy Anderson, who works at the J&J Fireworks stand in front of Son Valley Ranch, said this year has been the busiest since she started working for the company in 2015.
She attributes the spike to the start of a new decade and a healthy economy.
Jeff Hilliard, who sold the fireworks to Robison on Sunday evening, said his busiest night of the winter fireworks season, which spans from Dec. 20 to 12 a.m. Jan. 1, has yet to come.
“We do probably 85- 90% of our business on New Year’s Eve,” Hilliard said.
Although Fourth of July fireworks sales outpace those for New Year’s Eve in other parts of the state, Hilliard said Victorians are always eager to start their years with pyrotechnic creations.
“In this part of the state, New Year’s Eve is our busiest night of the year,” Hilliard said. “They’re saying goodbye to the old one with a bang and saying hello to the new one with a bang.”
What is your favorite type of fireworks to set off?
Among the newest creations Victorians will be lighting this year is The Poo Fountain, a poop emoji-shaped sparkler fountain.
Anderson said she isn’t a fan of the crude new fireworks, but she has a hard time picking her favorite from all the options she sells.
“That’s like asking a kid to pick one candy in a candy shop,” she said.
However, she said she might bring some of the sillier items to her grandchildren in Kansas.
Anderson said she works at the J&J Fireworks stands twice a year to fund the trips back home. She likes the job because she gets to use her background in business and enjoy a flexible schedule.
As a professional in the business of celebration, Anderson said she’s seen many people visit her stand in the past few days who are hoping for a fresh start in the new year.
Personally, she’s wishing for peace.
“I’m looking forward to maybe this country coming back together a little bit,” Anderson said. “I’m just tired of all the division.”
