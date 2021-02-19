Victoria Day and Texas Energy Day will be rescheduled to March following the severe winter weather that shook the entire state this week.
The group was originally scheduled to visit the 87th Legislature Wednesday, but the hotel where the meeting was planned is still housing guest from the winter storm.
Thirty people representing about six businesses and entities such as city government, higher education, public education and electric utilities will now meet with lawmakers in mid to late March for Victoria Day, said Victoria Chamber of Commerce Vice President Christine Blain and President Jeff Lyon. The bi-annual event will allow community members from Victoria to interact in person with legislators.
"The importance of us attending is Victoria's presence and (the legislators) hearing about issues that concern Victoria and our community," Blain said.
Victoria Day will include seven speakers who will focus on COVID-19, higher education, public education, business and industry, veterans, borders and tourism from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Later in the evening, a private reception will be held with legislators and participants.
Unlike past Victoria Days, the events will take place at the DoubleTree Suites hotel, 303 W. 15th St., Austin, because the events cannot be held in the capitol as part of the COVID-19 precautions.
The hotel will be occupied by many Austin locals during the originally scheduled Victoria Day on Wednesday because of continuous water or electricity outages in the state capital, Lyon said. The later date might allow for more people to register for the event as well, he said.
"This is the first time we've had to have a plan A, B, C and D," he said of planning Victoria Day during a pandemic and winter storm like no other in Texas.
On the same day, the Texas Oil & Gas Association was set to facilitate Texas Energy Day but will now reschedule the event to March also because of the severe weather.
Similar to Victoria Day, Texas Energy Day will bring Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan, Railroad Commissioner Wayne Christian and about a dozen participants from the Crossroads together with more than 500 registered participants, but this year with many participants joining virtually.
Participants can hear from leaders and legislators as they discuss the importance of the Texas oil and natural gas industry, Lauren Clay, communications director for the Texas Oil & Gas Association, said in an email.
Interactive booths to highlight advances in technology as well as prizes for virtual participants will also be available.
The day's events will include a morning speaker series, a live streamed resolution read from the capitol floor, another live stream from the Capitol Lawn and meetings with various delegations in the afternoon.
The rescheduled Texas Energy Day will be in late March, with the date yet to be determined, Clay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.