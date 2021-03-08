Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent is hosting a job fair from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday with 11 area employers.
Prior registration for the job fair is required and can be done at workintexas.com/vosnet/Default.aspx. Resumes can also be created or updated for the job fair by using the same Work in Texas link.
To participate in the job fair Thursday morning, visit the job fair’s specific link.
Company information and vacancies can be seen during the job fair, and recruiters will be available to talk with job seekers virtually. Video conferencing is available and can be initiated by employers. Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent suggests job seekers dress as if they are going to an interview and that they use an updated version of Google Chrome, according to the job fair website.
For questions, contact Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent at 361-578-0341 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Keep up to date on Facebook at facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsGoldenCrescent or online at gcworkforce.org.
