Live speakers, networking and empowerment will be on the agenda for the virtual Better Business Bureau TX Professional Women's Conference.
Registration is still open for Thursday's conference, which will be held virtually on Blackboard, an online learning management system. Registration is open at workforce.lit.edu/coursedisplay.cfm?schID=4350&check=1 and is $25 per person.
Topics include communication, unleashing your potential, inclusion, trusted advisors, leadership and more with CEOs, BBB members and others from across the state. Question and answer sessions will also be conducted.
Conference materials and recorded videos will still be available to participants Friday.
