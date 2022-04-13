Victoria school district is seeking community and industry businesses to partner in practicum placements for its Career and Technology Education (CTE) students.
Practicum courses are designed to give students an opportunity for supervised practical application of previously studied knowledge and skills.
Practicum experiences occur in a paid or unpaid arrangement and various instructional settings.
The school district seeks industry partners to provide its CTE students practicum placement for hands-on, real-world application of skills learned in the classroom. Practicum placements can range from one to four days a week, depending on the industry partner's needs. Students must complete an application and interview with the industry partner for placement.
The district is seeking partnerships with industries that can provide practicum placement for the following areas automotive, graphic design, law enforcement, manufacturing, STEM (Engineering, Computer Science), veterinary medical applications and welding.
“Practicums are a powerful way for students to hone their skills and jump-start their career while still in high school,” said Dena Justice, VISD CTE specialist. “The benefit for industry partners is recruiting and training the next generation of skilled employees.”
The school district is also seeking partners for career preparation. Career preparation provides opportunities for students to participate in a learning experience that combines classroom instruction with paid business and industry employment experiences.
Local industries or companies interested in becoming a career preparation or practicum placement partner, are asked to email CTE@VISD.net.
A few industries that are current practicum and/or career preparations partners are Atzenhoffer Chevrolet, Compadres Designs Inc., Juvenile Justice System, Main Street Pet Resort, Victoria Police Department Communications, Victoria County Sheriff's Office, and Urban Surveying Inc.
VISD believes that local industry partnerships support strong partnerships among school, business, and community stakeholders.
