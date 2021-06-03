Teaching and other job openings will be featured at a job fair for the Victoria Independent School District on June 10 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
At the Dr. Robert Jaklich Conference Center, 2909 Miori Lane, school district hiring directors will have job information, on-the-spot interviews and hiring for jobs. Appointments are not required.
Computers will be available to use at the job fair for completing an application, and staff will also assist with the application process as needed.
Job seekers are encouraged to bring a resume and work contact references.
Applications can also be found on the VISD website at visd.net/jobs.
