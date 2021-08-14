Megan Bennett has seen a lot of change in her 24 years with Texas Workforce Commission — Vocational Rehabilitation (TWC-VR), an organization she first joined as a counselor working with the deaf and hard of hearing community.
When Bennett, of Victoria, a Community Outreach and Awareness Specialist with TWC-VR, started with the organization, it was still known as the Texas Rehabilitation Commission. There have been multiple name changes and partnerships formed since then, but in 2016 they underwent their latest transformation to Vocational Rehabilitation when they partnered with the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC).
Though TWC-VR’s mission to help people with disabilities find, maintain and advance employment remains the same as it has always been, their newest rebranding has spurred on a big change for the Victoria office. They will be moving from their old location on North Navarro to a building at 120 S. Main Street that is already housing Golden Crescent Workforce Solutions, Bennet said.
The 2016 partnership with the Texas Workforce Commission came with a goal of co-locating Vocational Rehabilitation offices with Workforce Solutions offices across the state. The Victoria office’s official move took place on May 25, but the pandemic has caused Vocational Rehabilitation employees to trickle into the new facility as most of them work from home, Bennett said.
Co-locating with Workforce Solutions makes sense because their goals are in sync with Vocational Rehabilitation, she said.
“Our partnership with Workforce is very important because their whole goal is to help find employment as well,” she said.
While the old and new facilities are comparable in amenities, the true benefit of moving is improved communication between Vocational Rehabilitation and Workforce Solutions, Bennett said.
Henry Guajardo, executive director of Golden Crescent Workforce Solutions, agreed.
“We’ve always had a strong relationship,” he said. “We’ve been working with their staff for years already. Our relationship has been as strong now as it ever has been now that we’re integrated.”
TWC-VR specifically serves people with behavioral and mental health conditions; hearing impairment; vision impairment; substance abuse; intellectual, learning and developmental disabilities; and physical disabilities, according to the TWC website.
Listing all of the services TWC-VR provides is difficult because each person they serve receives specific, independent care, Bennett said.
“We really take the time to get to know the individual and their disability, and then their goals and their skills and their interests, so it’s all individualized,” she said. “Counselors work with the individuals in helping them find what they need and what will be best suited for them. They help them deal with their disabilities and get the accommodations that work.”
TWC-VR serves a second customer in addition to people with disabilities, Bennett said.
“We can also provide services to businesses and employers that have employees that have disabilities. We can help them make accommodations for their employees so they can maintain and retain them,” she said.
Once the goal of helping a person with a disability attain and maintain employment is achieved, TWC-VR closes the case, Bennett said.
“Our services are not intended to be ongoing and unlimited,” she said. “They’re goal oriented. So when somebody comes and requests our help and we help them, and they’re stable with their employment, then we close their case. If they need help in the future, they can always come back and we can open a new case and start over again.”
In 2020, TWC-VR successfully closed 10,781 cases and found people with disabilities employment in career paths such as computers, engineering and science; construction and extraction; management, business and financial; education, legal, community services, arts and media; and more, according to the Rehabilitation Council of Texas 2020 annual report.
Because of the name change in 2016 and the recent relocation, Bennett worried that TWC-VR might be underutilized since they are a state agency that does not advertise their services.
“People do come back for services years later, so they go back to the office we used to be, and we’re not there anymore,” she said. “It would be great to get the word out that we have moved.”
