Volunteers and community members will roll up their sleeves Saturday to help repair, enhance and rebuild exhibits at the Texas Zoo in Victoria.
This event is part of the 20th annual LyondellBasell Global Care Day, the company’s global community service program. Staff from more than 100 sites or locations around the world will donate their time, effort and energy to support sustainability projects in the areas where they live and work.
Saturday, volunteers in Victoria will repair the zoo’s field station deck, upgrade animal exhibits and plant vegetation to attract animals and insects to facilitate pollination.
In previous years, upward of 50 people have attended the company’s local Global Care Day volunteer opportunities.
Past volunteer projects have included rebuilding an equine therapy center damaged by Hurricane Harvey, relocating a children’s clinic and gardening at a local school.
LyondellBasell, one of the largest plastics, chemicals and refining companies in the world, employs about 70 people at its Victoria plant. The facility produces high-density polyethylene plastic resins to be used for many products, including housewares, building materials, automotive parts, food packaging, personal care items and grocery bags.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.