VTX1 Companies has acquired broadband internet TISD in Victoria.
South Texas-based VTX1 Companies announced Tuesday that they acquired TISD, according to a news release.
The acquisition adds TISD’s coverage area of nearly 3,000 square miles and 9,900 customers to VTX1 Companies’ portfolio, increasing the VTX1 Companies subscriber count to about 34,000.
“We are looking forward to adding TISD to our group of companies,” Dave Osborn, CEO of VTX1 Companies, said in the news release. “Our joint vision is to continue to expand the number of people to whom we can provide exceptional broadband services.”
VTX1 Companies has recently acquired similar businesses in the Seguin and San Antonio areas, according to the news release.
“TISD is happy and excited to be joining the VTX1 family,” said Diann Cumberland, chief executive officer of TISD in the news release. “We look forward to working together.”
VTX1 Companies did not respond to questions about a response prepared when asked if anything would change for TISD subscribers or if the current TISD offices would be affected.
