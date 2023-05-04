The Food Bank of the Golden Crescent is a beneficiary of the U.S. Walmart stores and Sam’s Clubs annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign.
The campaign is designed to help end food insecurity and provide nourishment to families and individuals across the country, according to a news release from the food bank.
Rising food prices, continued supply chain disruptions and the end of pandemic-related federal emergency support programs are affecting the charitable food system as well as millions of people in America, with nearly 34 million people, including more than 9 million children, facing hunger.
As one of the program's largest annual cause marketing campaigns, Fight Hunger. Spark Change. has generated more than $165 million and helped secure nearly 1.7 billion meals for the Feeding America network of food banks since its inception in 2014, including the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent.
Currently, $1 helps provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America on behalf of local member food banks.
The campaign kicked off on April 10 and will run in store and online until May 8. There are three easy ways to support neighbors in need.
- For every participating product purchased in store, in club or online at Walmart.com or SamsClub.com, the supplier will donate the monetary equivalent of at least one meal ($0.10) on behalf of a Feeding America member food bank at Walmart and five meals ($0.50) at Sam’s Club, up to applicable limits. See specially marked packages for full details.
- Donate at check-out in stores or clubs or round up at Walmart.com.
- Donate at Feeding America’s Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign donation site at either www.FeedingAmerica.org/Walmart or www.FeedingAmerica.org/SamsClub.3809
“Thanks to Walmart and Sam's Club's ongoing generosity, the Food Bank can respond quickly to the needs of our communities, whether those in need are turning to us for the first time or have been fighting food insecurity for years,” said Robin Cadle, president/CEO of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent. “What we do together makes a difference in helping heal the hurt of hunger.”
“We are grateful to our associates, customers, members and suppliers who have joined us over the past 10 years to fight hunger in their communities,” said Kathleen McLaughlin, President of the Walmart Foundation. “While we strive to expand access to healthy, affordable food year-round, the annual Fight Hunger. Spark Change. campaign allows us to come together with Feeding America to raise awareness of food insecurity and invite others to join us in our work to end hunger.”
Fighting hunger means more than just providing a meal. It’s about showing up in communities to support our neighbors in a way that makes a difference, which our local store and club associates have done by volunteering at the Food Bank on their national Day of Service and throughout the year.
The 18 participating suppliers for Walmart include BIMBO Bakeries; BodyArmor; Bush Brothers & Co.; Campbell Soup Co.; The Clorox Co.; The Coca-Cola Co.; Fairlife; Frito-Lay North America; General Mills; Iovate Health Sciences; Lactalis; Kellogg’s, Keurig Dr Pepper; Kraft Heinz; Monster Energy; Post Consumer Brands; Simply Good Foods; and Unilever.
The 16 participating suppliers for Sam’s Club include Blue Triton Brands; BodyArmor; The Clorox Co.; The Coca-Cola Co.; Frito-Lay North America, Inc; General Mills; Hint; Kellogg’s; Keurig Dr Pepper; Kind; Kraft Heinz; Member’s Mark; Nestlé Purina Petcare Co.; Nong Shim; Nissin; Vita Coco.
To learn more about the campaign, visit: feedingamerica.org/partners/current-promotions.