NAME: Waylan Justin Brannan III
AGE: 32
EDUCATION:
Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi – Bachelor of Business Administration; South Texas School of Christian Studies – biblical studies
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE:
CEO – Centerline Technologies; CFO – Brannan Paving
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
As a third generation contractor with Brannan Paving, I was exposed to the industry at a very early age. I was exposed to construction while driving job sites with my dad. Being able to listen to the work conversations he had gave me a foundation in this business that I still use today.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
For me, success is a mixture of individual growth of myself and my team; as well as being able to observe, forecast, plan and deploy on opportunities in our ever changing environment.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Everyday offers a new challenge or learning experience. Learning how to anticipate and detect issues early and developing strategies to manage the issues is one of the hardest challenges I have faced and continue to face. I have been blessed with mentors that have helped guide me in my career as I continue to strive for improvement.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
I have the privilege of working with an amazing team of people each day and I am grateful for all of their hard work. They give me confidence in our ability as a company to overcome obstacles as we encounter them and to continue to develop.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I have been blessed to have strong mentors throughout all stages of my life and because of those relationships and experiences, I have recently directed my attention to working with entrepreneurs and young business leaders in the community. Creating connections with people and resources to promote and support entrepreneurship is a priority for me. I serve on the advisory board for the Dean of Business at the University of Houston – Victoria.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
I serve on the board of Promised Land Outdoors Ministries. As a Christian and outdoor enthusiast, this ministry brings both of those passions together.
Also, the Texas Youth Hunting Program, Ducks Unlimited, Texas Wildlife Association, Coastal Conservation Association, Whitetails Unlimited, and Safari Club International.
The Victoria Livestock Show is facilitating a setting for youth to gain knowledge in the areas of agriculture and livestock. The skills they learn from budgeting, to the responsibility of taking care animals, is something they will use throughout life.
