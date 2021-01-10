Babies are sweet, cuddly and lots of fun. We love our babies — whether they are human or fur babies. We love to photograph them, too.
For the Advocate’s newest reader contributed photo contest we want to see your photos of your babies. It doesn’t matter how old your baby is, infant or grown, we want to see photos of them.
Submit your photos to to victoriaadvocate.com/addphoto by 5 p.m. Jan. 29 for a chance to win a gift certificate to Charlene’s Gifts in downtown Victoria. Be sure to tell us about your baby.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.