The Wells Fargo bank at 1201 N. Main St. is one of about 15% of brick and mortar Wells Fargo banks nationwide that are temporarily closed because of the pandemic.
Wells Fargo is focused on keeping bank locations open that “serve a higher volume of customers, are geographically dispersed and could be staffed safely,” Ty Morrison, assistant vice president of corporate communications, said in an email statement.
The location on Main Street has been temporarily closed since July and does not have a date for reopening, Morrison said.
“We continue serving customers through our branches while prioritizing safety amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” Morrison said. “We are continuously reassessing as the situation changes and may make adjustments where needed with the safety of our employees and customers is our top priority.”
Open Wells Fargo bank locations in Victoria are at 1501 E. Mockingbird Lane Suite 100 and 7107 N. Navarro St. Nationwide bank and ATM locations can be found at wellsfargo.com/locator.
