NAME: Wendy McHaney
AGE: 52
EDUCATION: Bachelor of Arts and Sciences from Baylor University, Juris Doctor from Baylor University School of Law
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Owner and director of operations
COMPANY: Senior Helpers
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
Having experienced the struggles of caring for aging parents who are not nearby, I was drawn to the concept of this industry and how it can benefit the elderly in our community and their families. Also, I know how important it is for many senior citizens to be able to age in place successfully and happily in their own homes, and I wanted to provide a reliable and quality service to do just that.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
Wanting to be the best at what I set out to do, whether it’s as a board of director for a nonprofit or in my role as the owner and operator of a business. Feeling confident that my company can provide the highest quality in home care in our community.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
Navigating COVID-19 pandemic was probably my biggest challenge in my 12-year, home-care career. We kept an open line of communication between our staff, clients and caregivers to make sure everyone knew the protocols. We provided and required mask wearing and temperature taking before it became the norm, and I feel this greatly reduced the spread of COVID-19 for our clients and employees. We also partnered with the fire department to administer vaccines to our clients in their homes.
WHAT ADVICE WOULD YOU GIVE TO UP-AND-COMING YOUNG PROFESSIONALS?
Make sure you always take time for yourself and your family every single day. God, family, yourself, your business, in that order.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
I have served on and been president of the Cultural Council of Victoria, the Victoria Ballet Theatre, and Trinity Episcopal School. I’ve been the president of the Victoria County Bar Association and a board member for the South Texas Youth Home, the Children’s Discovery Museum, and Methodist Day School. I was an active member of the Junior League of Victoria and am now a sustaining member.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
For five years our company hosted the Purple Out the Park fundraiser with the Victoria Generals to raise money for the local Walk to End Alzheimer’s. This charity is very important to me personally and professionally since my father-in-law, after being ill for several years, passed away from the disease.. We also care for many clients with the disease. Senior Helpers also gives a scholarship each year to a St. Joseph High School graduate whose life has been affected by Alzheimer’s.
