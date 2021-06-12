Most business owners don’t like debt. Many will use their own money to buy equipment or fund an expansion. But debt is another tool in the business owner’s toolbox. There are times in business when it makes sense to use a bank’s money and hold onto your own. There also times when it pays to already have a borrowing relationship with a bank. This is where your banker comes in.
The worst time to borrow money is when you desperately need it. Having a banking relationship in place can mean the difference when a business opportunity, or hardship, comes along. With the PPP loan program last year, some businesses scrambled to find a bank willing to accept their application, while others simply called their banker. If you need or want a loan, a banker can be a vital part of your team. As a former banker, I thought I’d share a few things that bankers want.
First, bankers want to make loans. They are paid to make loans and manage risk. As part of this, bankers will look at loans through the lens of “The Five Cs” – Capacity, Capital, Collateral, Conditions and Character. But even when everything is perfect, bankers don’t want to just make a “one off” loan and never hear from you again. Just as you want good, recurring clients in your business, bankers want to develop that kind of relationship with you.
Bankers also want “the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.” In banking, as in life, trust is a two-way street. Customers want bankers to trust them enough to loan them money. Bankers need to trust that a customer is upfront about all aspects of the business. The banker needs to fully understand the business and the owner.
Bankers want to be repaid on time. When a loan payment is late, bankers catch grief from their managers. Borrowers build trust and strengthen the relationship by paying back a loan on time. Bankers also want to know about any pending issues or problems as soon as you do. Bankers don’t want surprises.
Once the relationship is established, bankers want to do all they can to help you be successful. They want to be there for you as you grow or face challenges. If you don’t already have a banker, think about that the next time you need to make a purchase. Instead of using your own money, give a banker a call. Or better yet, call the SBDC and we’ll help get you ready to meet with a banker.
