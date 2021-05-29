As Texas begins to see the light at the end of the tunnel, coronavirus unemployment benefits are beginning to phase out.
On May 17, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the end to Texas’ participation in six pandemic unemployment benefit programs, which will stop on June 26. Of these include the weekly $300 compensation for many unemployed Texans. The effects of fewer benefits will impact the economy differently among various industries and as the local economy continues its exit from the pandemic.
Abbott announced the termination of many benefits in a letter addressed to U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh. The governor stated in the letter that “the Texas economy is thriving and employers are hiring in communities throughout the state.”
These unemployment benefits have been funded through the U.S. Department of Labor’s Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program and will end in less than a month.
In the letter, Abbott stated that job openings are “far greater than the number of Texans looking for employment,” and in a governor’s office press release issued May 17 stated job openings in Texas are “almost identical” to the number of those receiving benefits.
As of May 11, the Texas Workforce Commission found approximately 1,022,000 job openings across the state. This estimate comes from jobs listed on the Workforce Commission’s website, workintexas.com, as well as the major job board sites without duplicating postings, said James Bernsen, deputy director of communications at the Workforce Commission. Around this same timeframe, 1,029,890 Texans received unemployment benefits as of May 8.
In February, statewide job postings totaled approximately 645,000, he said.
As employers pivot from dealing with pandemic closures with high unemployment, to high employment needs and a workforce less reliant on unemployment benefits, the changes in June could mean lower unemployment and more jobs filled.
The unemployment rate in Victoria County was at 7% in April, which is the most recently available data, according to the Workforce Commission. This equates to 2,842 people in the county who are willing, able and actively looking for a job but have not found one.
This is the lowest monthly unemployment rate Victoria County has had since before the first full month of the pandemic. But it is also not at the commonly accepted healthy unemployment rate of about 5%, which accounts for inflation.
Through a combination of benefits, recipients can make as much as about $800 per week under certain circumstances, like previously earning a high wage, said Henry Guajardo, executive director of Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
The $300 per week total will be a large portion of the benefits that end June 26.
Even still, the jury is still out on how these changes will affect employers and job seekers.
Looking to the future
“I think it’s going to improve, but not overnight,” said Mike Milson, director of business services at Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent.
As job openings remain high, he said he expects the end of a few unemployment benefits to help with the need for workers. But various factors across various industries will absorb the changes differently.
As of May 24, temporary help services, often associated with temp agencies, accounted for the largest number of unemployment claims across the state with about 4,900 claims, according to the Workforce Commission. This is followed by elementary and secondary school jobs with 3,200 claims. Full-service restaurant and limited-service restaurant jobs total 3,100 claims each.
In the same time period, the Workforce Commission reported 131,216 unemployment claims statewide.
Even with a high number of jobs posted, Milson said there are a few industries that do not always post all their job openings, such as in agriculture, construction and jobs that end up employing non-citizen workers.
These industries, plus those hard-hit by the pandemic like hospitality, will take months to “come back online,” Milson said. As the jobs return, he said he anticipates, the summer months might help the improvement too.
“More people are going to be in restaurants, more people are going to be traveling, eating out, going and doing things,” he said. “And as more and more people do that, you’re going to see a reduction in federally subsidized unemployment benefits.”
Alongside that, he said many people locally who are claiming benefits will need to find a job again.
Other benefits still exist for Texans, like the commonly used Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation or PEUC.
Previously set to expire, the federal government extended it to Sept. 4. This program was designed for those already unemployed and have exhausted their benefits by Aug. 28.
While a “massive” amount of people with unemployment claims came to Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent throughout the past year, Milson said their primary goal has continued to be employment.
“If you have a job seeker find a job, then you’re meeting the employers’ needs,” Milson said.
