From picking up trash outside Dairy Treet before school to being a Marine veteran and running convenience stores in the Crossroads, Don Tipton has been a workaholic all his life.
Now, it is time to turn over a new leaf.
Entrepreneurial spirit is still alive in Victoria despite the economic woes of 2020. In the coming weeks new places to grab some grub or a high end coffee are coming to town with a focus on keeping things local.
Among other stores, Tipton and his wife, Pauline Tipton, have run Tipton’s, the Conoco convenience store at 5903 Houston Highway, for almost 24 years. He bought his first store at the age of 21 and is ready to transition— but not stop working.
They are selling to another couple who plan to keep the prime location and consistent business strong.
Sandy Jamil, of Beaumont, has made trips to visit her new store and said the location “has a lot of potential,” even during the pandemic.
The new name will change to Smoko’s now that closing documents have been signed and is currently remaining open during the transition. She plans to bring a wider variety of snacks, drinks and menu items from the grill as well as expand into tobacco products.
But Tipton will remain a constant, at least for the foreseeable future. Even after selling his business, he is set on still working the grill.
“If you don’t work, you’re gonna die,” Tipton said. “I’ve been doing it so long, it just comes natural.”
The business’s sale was overseen by longtime friend and real estate agent, Melvin Chaloupka of RE/MAX who believes Tipton staying on to work for awhile will retain the local draw many regular customers enjoy.
“Everybody knows him,” Chaloupka said. “A lot of people stop by just to get some wisdom. He’s kind of an icon.”
Focusing on that kind of local touch is essential to other business owners with new offerings in Victoria.
Kris and Jennifer Bluntzer run a variety of local businesses, and now it’s expanding into the Victoria restaurant scene.
Empire Bar & Grill is in the final stages of remodeling and preparing to open for the first time at 6908 N. Navarro St., adding to the couple’s local empire.
A few of their other endeavors include Empire Services and Rentals, an oil field company, and Empire Garage, a rot rod automobile business. Now with the “working man” in mind, the Bluntzers plan to serve Victoria residents starting in early August.
The bar and grill is set to offer a higher end selection but remain affordable, including locally sourced wine and wagyu steak, seafood, Sunday brunch and burgers.
“We’re not trying to get one demographic, we’re trying to make a place where everybody is comfortable” Kris Bluntzer said.
Keeping the local focus is important to the Empire owners, who believe in what shopping local does for the local economy.
“It doesn’t really help the people that we know to support these large, corporate companies,” he said. “Shopping local, it helps the local economy.”
Another group expanding their locally owned empire is Onur Kose, owner of Kahve Coffee & Burgers.
“Our ancestors have been through a lot,” Kose said. “And I think we can make it happen. In hard times, we’re going to have to make it through.”
It’s this tenacity that Kose is using to expand his current business in the Victoria Mall to a second brick and mortar location at 5402 N. Navarro St. during the pandemic.
A lot of sleepless nights associated with opening a second location have been a part of the process for Kose, but he is staying confident with the stores opening date set for early August.
As one of the only local drive-thru coffee shops in town, Kose is also proud of his menu.
Kahve ensures that cold drinks do not use flavoring, such as coffee flavored syrups in frappe drinks.
The coffee is sourced from Italy and brews for at least 20 hours before being served.
That moment a cup of joe is served to a customer is what keeps Kose going. He said it’s all about seeing the smile on customers’ faces when they take the first sip.
Other local spots are coming onto the food scene in Victoria for the first time.
Sweet Fountainz Bakery, replacing the old Halepaska’s Bakery at 5805 John Stockbauer Drive, will offer a very similar menu and include much of the same staff as the predecessor’s bakery.
The Southside of Victoria will have an old building revitalized with Cafe Rey Tex-Mex Restaurant at 1303 E. Juan Linn St.
