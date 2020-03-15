Have you ever heard of the term "competitive advantage?"
Do you know the importance of the term when considering business planning and success?
A competitive advantage is a reason to compete. It can be traits, qualities or characteristics that set a business apart from the competition. Perhaps it’s a pricing advantage. Or an innovative product. It can even be an internal process that is customer service related. Either way, it is one business’ advantage, which typically allows them to out perform the opposition.
Most businesses will say that their external customer service is their advantage over similar businesses. While this is a great competitive advantage to have, if most businesses tout the same statement, what specific type or level of service must occur to set one business apart from another?
I always encourage clients to be able to outline and pinpoint this topic. For two reasons: 1) to clarify whether it is truly an advantage or if it is in line with the market and 2) because it becomes an important part of a business’ culture.
Some businesses will state that their competitive advantage is a product. Perhaps it’s a desirable product, which is exclusive to them within a 50-mile radius. Maybe it is an invention of some sort.
In the restaurant industry, quality ingredients, family recipes, or a particular ethnic cuisine could be advantages over others already participating in the market.
Alternatively, something as simple as hours of operation or location can provide an advantage. Finding your competitive advantage might take thinking outside of the box.
A strategic way to pinpoint a possible advantage is to consider your business’ competition and their known weaknesses. Knowing your competitions' weaknesses, you might be able to identify areas you could capitalize on and create a strength. Fostered strengths can end up being your competitive advantage.
In any industry, a business owner must decide if there is room in the current market to compete.
A number of questions could be asked and considered: Is it a flooded market? What do I have to offer? Why should a customer choose me?
The answers to all of these questions will help create a reason to compete or highlight your competitive advantage.
Keep in mind that without a defined competitive advantage, it is very difficult to compete. If your business does not have competitive advantages over others in the market, is it worth competing?
