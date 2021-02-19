A few days without supply trucks on the roads caused grocery staples, gasoline and other products to disappear from shelves almost overnight.
“You’ve seen photos of 18-wheelers that have flipped on the highways,” researcher Thomas Tunstall said. “And nobody wants to be that guy or be the company that has that happen.”
As director of research at the University of Texas at the San Antonio Institute for Economic Development, he has studied supply chains. Tunstall previously told the Advocate in December that it is just a matter of time until businesses have to adapt to the next crisis. Beginning with snow, ice and sleet on Sunday, the week’s winter weather crisis caused lags in supplies many residents of Victoria needed while electricity and water were out.
At Saia, a nationwide trucking and logistics business, fewer trucks were put out on roadways because of the weather, said Jeannie Jump, who works in corporate communications for the company.
Many products that are made or assembled outside of Victoria are delivered on trucks first to a large terminal, or hub, in large nearby cities like Houston or Dallas, she said. Those products are then dispersed to smaller terminals in the state, like the one in Victoria.
“But if it gets caught up ... because weather is hampering (trucks), you can’t get to Victoria or other smaller communities,” Jump said.
Tunstall said he agreed that businesses rely on shipments being planned for one or more days in advance before they are on shelves for customers. If weather does not permit trucks to be delivered to a large terminal, or then a smaller one, then shelves might be empty days later.
As frozen precipitation melted and evaporated from roadways in Victoria later in the week, the lags in supply shipments began to cause empty shelves. Those shelves would have been stocked by a truck that would have left days prior, if uncharacteristically frozen weather hadn’t prevented those trucks from heading to the Crossroads.
“Everything that we have seen in the whole transportation industry with us and other carriers, it’s been the same,” Jump said. “Fingers are crossed that another storm doesn’t come.”
The empty store shelves during the recent bout of winter weather were reminiscent of shortages experienced during the start of the pandemic.
At H-E-B, 1505 E. Rio Grande St. in Victoria, the fish counter was closed, beef shelves were almost wiped out and the bread aisle was nearly empty through the later half of the week.
Deliveries to all stores are dependent on weather and road conditions and that product is coming in daily, said Regina Garcia-Posada, an H-E-B director of public affairs, said in an email.
The lags in supplies also come as plumbing supplies are low at area stores. Propane is sold at businesses like Kellogg Propane Inc. in Victoria and fewer area gasoline pumps are available to fill up vehicles, gas cans or electricity generators.
Other businesses have had to fight outages. Grocery store ALDI, 5312 N. Navarro St., closed during parts of the week because of utility issues, said ALDI Rosenberg Division Vice-President Karla Waddleton in an email.
As for the return to normalcy for supplies, after the weekend, it will be as if nothing ever happened, Tunstall said. Businesses will regain supplies, and the need for essentials like drinking water or gas won’t be as high, he said.
