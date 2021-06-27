NAME: William Myers
AGE: 30
EDUCATION: B.S. in agricultural economics from Auburn University ‘13 and M.S. in applied economics from Texas A&M University ‘15
CITY OF RESIDENCE: Victoria
OCCUPATION/TITLE: Commercial banker
COMPANY: Frost Bank
HOW DID YOU BECOME INVOLVED IN THIS INDUSTRY?
After receiving my master's in applied economics from Texas A&M, I was hired by Frost in January 2016 as a commercial credit analyst in Houston. In July 2018, the opportunity arose to aid in starting a new banking market for Frost in Victoria.
WHAT DRIVES YOU TO SUCCEED?
I have always been driven by the next unknown challenge around the corner. We will always have new trials in our path, which we can overcome with ambition, integrity, community and a strong work ethic. Without facing challenges, our efforts to succeed are thwarted.
WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST CHALLENGES YOU HAVE FACED DURING YOUR CAREER? HOW DID YOU OVERCOME THESE CHALLENGES?
In summer 2018, I made the decision to leave my family, and a lifetime of relationships behind for a move to a city that was in all ways foreign to me. In my line of work, it takes years of building trust, relationships and a track record of integrity and excellence. I was challenged with starting over at zero with new goals, new budget constraints, greater responsibility and a new team. I curbed this by plunging into the community and cultivating some of the best lifelong relationships that I could have ever been blessed with.
WHAT EXCITES YOU ABOUT THE CURRENT AND FUTURE STATE OF YOUR CAREER?
My career allows me to visit with individuals and businesses on a daily basis to problem solve and understand the sentiment of community stakeholders. It has given me the opportunities that I would have never discovered otherwise. I am eager to apply my knowledge, experiences, and skills to play a role in the advancement of the community of Victoria. For me, endurance and commitment to a purpose have always been my drive for success, and I look forward to continuing to do that throughout my career.
IN WHAT WAYS DO YOU SERVE AND GIVE BACK TO YOUR COMMUNITY?
Chairing the inaugural Victoria Duck Safari in 2020 and again in 2021 has been a great opportunity to get various Victoria County nonprofits in the same room and open up discussions between independent groups.
WHAT CHARITY OR NONPROFITS DO YOU SUPPORT AND WHY?
During my two years in Victoria, I have been presented with the opportunity to be involved with a multitude of charitable organizations. The organizations that I am currently involved in are Promised Land Outdoors, Victoria College Foundation, Victoria Rotary Club, Victoria Young Professionals, Victoria Symphony Society and Associated Builders and Contractors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.