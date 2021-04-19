Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent took on a mobile unit — the Workforce on Wheels — after Hurricane Harvey, but now uses it in non-emergency times to bring all its services to folks across its seven-county coverage region.
The custom-made vehicle consists of seven stations, a wheelchair lift, an awning on the outer side and large television screens to accommodate "all the services that we can provide onsite," said Mike Milson, director of business services at Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent. As it becomes safer to meet with people in person, the Workforce on Wheels, or WOW, is traveling to help people in rural counties as well as in Victoria.
Mobile services include on-site job recruitment, career fairs, resume improvement, discussing training options and other Workforce Solutions services, he said.
"For something born out of a disaster, it can come in handy," he said.
A Dallas area Workforce on Wheels was sent to the Golden Crescent region following Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent then decided to purchase their own and received the customized vehicle in fall 2019. It was not used as much during earlier stages of the pandemic, Milson said, because of health and safety concerns with the tight spaces inside the vehicle.
Three-hour events will be occurring at the Workforce on Wheels across the Crossroads on weekdays during April and May.
For more information or location information, call 361-578-0341 or go to www.facebook.com/WorkforceSolutionsGoldenCrescent.
