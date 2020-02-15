Eveline Bethune, owner of Bethune & Son and Melvins Menswear, said the logistics of operating a clothing rental service would make it difficult, if not impossible, for most Victoria retailers.
However, she said, the concept is already occurring in terms of men’s tuxedos and women’s gowns.
“For more expensive items, I think it would work,” Bethune said. “There’s a desire to get the highest quality product possible for the least amount of money.”
Online startups and established department stores alike are joining the clothing rental sector, which is expected to more than double in the next three years.
But Bethune thinks Victoria is lacking a key factor.
“I’m not sure we have enough of a population base to actually turn a profit,” she said. “This sounds like a volume business, and we don’t have 9 million people like in Manhattan.”
Bonnie Cantrell, store manager at The Palm Tree Boutique, agreed that such a service wouldn’t work in a town the size of Victoria, especially not for a store the size of hers.
“At least at a big chain, the operating costs would be spread out,” Cantrell said. “You have more inventory as well.”
Bethune said she’d be hesitant to start such a service in her own stores because she’d have to take inventory of items that aren’t returned and account for cleaning costs.
Additionally, she’s not sure the market in Victoria would be open to the new idea.
“I have people come in my bookstore that tell me they don’t like buying stuff that other people have touched,” Bethune said. “If that’s the case with books, I can imagine it’d be even more pronounced with clothing.”
