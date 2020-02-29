For more than 100 years, the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament have served the community and devoted their lives to contemplation and prayer in downtown Victoria’s old convent building.
Now, downtown developers are dreaming of a new future for the 44,000-square-foot building, possibly converting it into lofts, retail space or maybe a boutique hotel.
A draft feasibility study prepared by the Texas Historical Commission outlines some of those dreams, but the report also anticipates high costs that could discourage potential developers from making the investment.
The old convent went on the market as early as December 2015, more than four years ago.
In that time, the listing price has remained at $2.5 million.
James Wearden, who owns the Inn on Main and has remodeled several downtown buildings, said maybe the old convent could sell for that much if it were located in San Antonio, where the building’s real estate agent is located.
In Victoria, he said he doesn’t imagine the building could sell for that much – especially considering how much work it needs.
“It could sell in Victoria if it did not need so many renovations,” said Mike Etienne, one of Victoria’s assistant city managers, whose job focuses on downtown development.
The historical commission study lists several financial barriers to potential developers, including limited leasable space in comparison to overall structure size, minimal plumbing and no air conditioning.
Because of the projected costs of updating the building, Etienne said the city would have to step in for the project to be feasible for any developer.
“In all of the scenarios they ran, the project just could not cash flow,” Etienne said about the scenarios published in the report. “There is a gap that would need to be addressed.”
Of possible projects outlined in the convent feasibility study, the least expensive to a developer, at about $11 million, would be to create office space, for which the study also says there is little immediate demand in downtown Victoria.
The more expensive option outlined in the study is a mixed-use building with a hotel, lofts and retail or events space. The study projects the cost of that development to be more than $16 million.
“Of the options, I think a boutique hotel or residential are probably the best use for that facility,” Etienne said. “In order for us to have a vibrant downtown, we need people living downtown.”
The old convent was built in 1904 by Victoria architect Jules Leffland in the Rococo Revival style. Until 1963, it housed Nazareth Academy, which has since moved across the street.
“The Sisters’ heart strings pull when we talk about the sale because the building is so important to them,” said Sister Kathleen Goike, a member of the convent’s congregational leadership team. “That was where many of them entered. It’s so meaningful and such a deep part of their spirituality.”
Although most of the nuns have moved to a new location on Water Street, some still go about their daily lives from within the 15-foot-tall walls of the old convent.
Because the building is owned by a religious organization, it is currently exempt from property taxes.
Wearden said because the property is not taxed, the city wouldn’t be losing anything by offering tax abatements to potential developers.
“If the city puts it out there what they’re willing to offer, there could be a lot of interest,” Wearden said. “The city needs to say exactly what they’re willing to provide.”
If a developer came forward, Etienne said the city would work with them to provide incentives on the projects. Otherwise, developers would have to wait until the completion of a downtown master plan to see what the city has to offer.
Most likely, the incentive program would include Tax Increment Financing, Chapter 380 agreements and the use of historic tax credits – especially in light of the fact that the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1986.
Bill Wendlandt, who owns several buildings in downtown Victoria, said downtown will grow in time as people move away from congested urban areas such as Austin and San Antonio and discover the quality of life Victoria has to offer.
“It’s going to happen; it’s just a matter of how soon,” he said.
Even if the progress is inevitable, Torin Bales, a Victoria resident who has renovated about a dozen buildings in downtown Victoria, said it frustrates him how long some of the city’s most beautiful buildings have remained underdeveloped or vacant.
“I think a hotel of any kind downtown would be fabulous,” Bales said of his own wishes for the old convent. “If you look at San Antonio and what the Pearl has done, I think if Victoria had its own Hotel Emma it could do wonders.”
The old convent would have to get around several obstacles to make that dream come true, including a municipal code barring the sale of alcohol within 300 feet of a church, according to the report. St. Mary’s Catholic Church is next door. There are also rules prohibiting the sale of alcohol near a school, and Nazareth Academy is across the street from the convent.
Councilman Jeff Bauknight said that obstacle could be difficult to overcome.
“There’s no way we would support that unless the Sisters supported it,” Bauknight said. “The last time we did a variance it was with The Texan convenience store near West High School.”
But Goike said supporting the sale of alcohol by the future owner of the old convent is something the Sisters would consider if they believe it would promote the overall betterment of downtown Victoria and the goals of the Main Street Program.
“It’s part of the expectation of a hotel and a restaurant,” Goike said. “It’s something we would seriously look at.”
Etienne, who worked with the Pearl’s developer before moving to Victoria in January, said he believes there are ways to work around the alcohol obstacle and others, but that process will have to begin with a comprehensive plan.
Etienne said he plans to begin overseeing the creation of a downtown master plan this year, and he hopes it will be completed in 2021.
He plans for the convent to have a central role in any such plan.
“When I first moved here, that’s the building that caught my attention the most,” Etienne said. “The convent has the potential to be a catalytic project for downtown.”
