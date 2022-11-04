'Yule Love Shopping Victoria!' promotion returns in mobile format

The City’s Convention & Visitors Bureau is launching a mobile version of the “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” promotion, which aims to familiarize shoppers with local businesses in Victoria.
“The great thing about this promotion is that no purchase is necessary, so everyone can participate, and our retailers will see increased foot traffic and expose their businesses to new customers,” CVB Director Joel Novosad said. “This year, shoppers will see several businesses that are new to Victoria.”
Residents can sign up for a “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” mobile pass at www.explorevictoriatexas.com.
Participants who use their mobile passes to check in at participating businesses will be entered into a drawing for one of five gift bags filled with items from local retailers and restaurants. Each check-in at a different participating business counts as an entry into the contest.
In addition, every resident who visits at least five locations will receive a free “Yule Love Shopping Victoria!” T-shirt. Shirts can be picked up at the CVB office, 700 Main Center, Suite 101.
The last day to check in using the mobile pass is Dec. 20. The drawing for the gift bags will take place Dec. 21. City staff will contact winners.
To learn more about Victoria’s local businesses or receive help planning a shopping trip, call the Convention & Visitors Bureau at 361-485-3116, or visit www.explorevictoriatexas.com.