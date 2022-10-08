The Calhoun County community will gather in Port Lavaca this week to celebrate the annual fair.
The fairgrounds on 186 Henry Barber Way will open to the public at p.m. Tuesday.
This year's event features, among other things, livestock shows and auctions, a queen pageant and concerts from Wade Hayes and Sunny Sauceda.
Michael Balajka, president of the fair board, is looking forward to the livestock events. Last year's auction set a record in terms of sales, he said.
Fair admission costs $5 for adults and $3 for students, Balajka said.
"We are keeping our gate prices at a minimum so as many people as possible can attend," Balajka said. "All of the proceeds go toward scholarships and youth activities."
Entertainment organizer Tania French said fair attendees will not want to miss Saturday night's pig scramble and other amenities scheduled to be open throughout the week, such as the petting zoo.
"People look forward to the fair all year," French said in an email. "It is a great opportunity to meet up with old friends as we showcase the youth and talents in our community."
The Wade Hayes concert set for 10 p.m. Saturday will conclude the festivities. For a full event schedule visit calcofair.com/schedule.
"We are hoping for good weather this year," Balajka said. "We hope everyone in the community comes out and has a good time."